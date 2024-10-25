A stunning new mural at Philippi Village aims to shine a light on the urgency of addressing climate change and water conservation in South Africa. The mural was created in honour of International Day of Climate Action, by the Kingdom of the Netherlands in South Africa in collaboration with the youth of Philippi.

The masterpiece was painted by acclaimed Cape Town artist Breeze Yoko, and was inspired by 20 learners from Sophumelela High School, Sinethemba High School and Dr Nelson R Mandela High School. The project was curated by Soapbox South Africa, a company that designs projects to instigate behavioural change in Africa. The creative director and founder of Soapbox SA, Ruben Hazelzet, says the aim of the mural is to inspire mense to take climate change seriously and take action, and also show visitors how climate change affects them.

“To have the learners involved and make them aware that they have a voice to make change is super important to me because if we inspire the youth at a young age I hope they will pursue a purposeful career that contributes instead of breaks down,” says Hazelzet. The learners were challenged to take pictures in their community to showcase how climate change affects their surroundings. The pictures became the visual brief for the mural.

Yoko says it took him two days to complete the mural and he was inspired by the learners. “While I was painting the mural I tried to capture their ideas because they are passionate about protecting the environment and keeping out the negative elements and community problems they have.” Yolisa Dwadwa, 17, from Sophumelela High School says: ”Every day when we go to school we need to cross dirty waters because the burst drain pipes are a big issue, and foul smells. We deal with not having proper sanitation. We have people burning trash which contributes to pollution.”