Luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton announced that Pharrell Williams will serve as the next creative director of the brand’s menswear line, following in the footsteps of the late Virgil Abloh this week, Page Six reports.

“Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome Pharrell Williams as its new men’s creative director. His first collection for Louis Vuitton will be revealed next June during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris,” the brand wrote on Instagram and in a press release, confirming the news.

“Pharrell Williams is a visionary whose creative universes expand from music to art, and to fashion – establishing himself as a cultural global icon over the past 20 years. The way in which he breaks boundaries across the various worlds he explores, aligns with Louis Vuitton’s status as a Cultural Maison, reinforcing its values of innovation, pioneer spirit and entrepreneurship.”

Abloh, who was beloved by the fashion industry as well as his friends in the music industry including Kanye West, Drake, Rihanna, Frank Ocean and more, died in November 2021 after a battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer. He was 41.