Pete Davidson is said to be keen to settle down and start a family.

The Saturday Night Live star, 28, has been dating the SKIMS founder, 41, since October, and it has been claimed the pair have discussed having a child together.

An insider told Hollywood Life: “Pete is really happy with where things stand between them [him and Kim] and he only wants to continue growing closer.

“Pete has always known he’s wanted to have kids and become a father one day. Even though some people might not take Pete seriously, he absolutely sees himself settling down with a wife and starting a family of his own.”

The source added: “He knows Kim is completely self-sufficient and doesn’t need a man to provide for her.”

Kim already has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with ex-husband Kanye West.

While the mother-of-four is "crazy" about the comedian, he reportedly doesn't stay overnight at the star's house because she wants everyone to feel "comfortable."

A source said this week: "Kim is crazy about Pete. He is spending most of his time in L.A. now. He is slowly getting to know her kids. Kim is not pushing it though. Pete doesn't spend the night at her house because Kim wants it to be a comfortable situation for everyone."

The insider went on to add that Kim is also trying to be "very respectful" of her ex-husband but insisted she is "very serious" about her new relationship and her famous family "love" seeing her so happy.

They added: "She wants to be respectful of Kanye too. Kim is just very happy and serious with Pete. Her family loves having him around too. He is very sweet to Kim. Everyone loves seeing her this happy."

The former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star - who shot to fame alongside her family as part of the long-running reality series - previously spoke of how "blessed" she is to have the support of her family.

She said: "I’m so blessed to have such an incredible family, having their support means everything."