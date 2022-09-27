Filmmaker Tyler Perry has hit back at Spike Lee’s criticism of his Madea character saying it made black mense look versin. Perry, 53, said he had used Madea – based on his mother and aunt – to honour those who made him who he is.

He spoke about Spike’s remarks when he joined Chris Wallace on his new HBO Max talk show. Spike, 65, called Madea “coonery buffoonery” in 2009, and said it enhanced the negative stereotypes of the black community. UPSET: US filmmaker Spike Lee But, Perry told Wallace: “For me, I’ve loved the movies that I’ve done, because they’re the people that I grew up with, that I represent.

