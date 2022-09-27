Filmmaker Tyler Perry has hit back at Spike Lee’s criticism of his Madea character saying it made black mense look versin.
Perry, 53, said he had used Madea – based on his mother and aunt – to honour those who made him who he is.
He spoke about Spike’s remarks when he joined Chris Wallace on his new HBO Max talk show.
Spike, 65, called Madea “coonery buffoonery” in 2009, and said it enhanced the negative stereotypes of the black community.
But, Perry told Wallace: “For me, I’ve loved the movies that I’ve done, because they’re the people that I grew up with, that I represent.
“Most of them didn’t have a 12th grade education but their stories and how much they loved each other, and when they would get sad about something and another would come in and make a joke ... I’m five years old, I’m on the floor with my matchbox cars, I’m in a masterclass for my life.”
“So when someone says, ‘You’re harkening back to a point in our lives that we don’t want to talk about or we don’t want the world to see,’ you’re dismissing the stories of millions and millions of black people... what is important to me is that I’m honouring the people that came up and taught and made me who I am.”