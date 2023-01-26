We caught up with Keep The Dream Choir Board, who were competing at the Cape Town City Hall this past weekend. Teams are performing again on Friday night and I will surely be there to bring you the inside stories.

Nur Abrahams, who hosts the competition, says it was a breath of fresh air to see troupes celebrating not only their own victories, but also those of their competitors. “These troupes celebrated one another and showed everyone love. It was sportsmanship on another level,” he explains. “It was very different for me to play the role of emcee but with it was the most fun I’ve had in a long time.

“To witness the youngsters walking on stage and performing Nederlands as well as my favourite, the Senior Solo, was phenomenal.” Last Friday they started with the first section and things are going to get better this weekend. Friday night, doors open at 6pm and the show will commence at 7.10pm. Tickets cost R100 and R80, available from the choirs.

On Sunday, doors open at 3pm and the show will commence at 4pm. Teams for Friday are the Bo-Kaap Royals, Young Hearts, Suburban LG Boys, and Tulips & Rose Buds. On Sunday, the Young Broadways Students, Protea Sporting Club, Sewende Laan, Starlites, Golden Notes, Riverside Roses and Tjommies will perform.