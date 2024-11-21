A visit to Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital turned an ordinary Monday into a remarkable and memorable moment of life. Patricia January, a mother who was in the hospital for one of her other kids, found herself unexpectedly going prematurely into labour.

At 35 weeks pregnant, her world turned upside down when her water broke, leaving her in a moment of panic. However, in a twist of fate, the mom was at the right place at the right time as hospital staff rallied together to bring her baby safely into life. Sister Margo Samuels, who helped deliver the baby boy, says it’s not often that they get their little patients so fresh out of the womb.

Healthy: Patricia se hastige boy.. Picture: Supplied She explains: "We discovered Patricia was in labour and immediately called for help. “Nurses and doctors in Ward E1 and the staff from the Trauma Unit, Ward F1, and even the Cardiology Department sprang into action. “The Emergency Medical Services team was also dispatched.

“This was really a hospital-wide effort to make sure Patricia and her baby were safe.” By 10.06am, a healthy baby boy was born, weighing 2.76kg. Red Cross staff also thanked another mother, Kauthar Williams, who happened to be visiting when Patricia went into labour, for keeping Patricia calm with breathing techniques and offering emotional support in an overwhelming situation.

Hospital nursing manager Mitzi Franken praised the remarkable response. She adds: "We don’t offer maternity services here, but that didn’t stop our team from ensuring Patricia and her baby received the highest level of care in an emergency. "It’s moments like these that show the heart of this hospital— the dedication to care, no matter what."