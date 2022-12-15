The Kenilworth Racecourse is the place to be on Saturday for the horse race of this year’s Hollywoodbets Cape Guineas, and to see the Kaapse Klopse back in action. This will be a Voorsmaakie with a difference but mense can expect the same colourful spectacle as always, says the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA).

The Voorsmaakie event is traditionally a prequel to the Tweede Nuwe Jaar jol in the Cape Town CBD. Last week, the KKKA announced a three-year partnership with betting operator Hollywoodbets, for a much-needed cash-injection which will see the company as the new title sponsor of Africa’s largest cultural festival, which has been renamed the Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade. “Essentially all our klopse will be there, 15 klopse [teams]. We will do a jol party grand stand of the racecourse and that is just to kick our season off really, to showcase after Covid that our klopse is alive and well and excited for the season ahead,” says KKKA director Muneeb Gambeno.

EXCITED: Muneeb Gambeno “The audience can expect the return of the klopse. They have geared up to be even more spectacular. “People are in for a massive spectacle and it’s exciting for us to start this new partnership with Hollywoodbets, and for our people to experience what this partnership is contributing to the sustainability, survival and growth of this carnival.” The event is free, and patrons can expect an interesting racing match-up with two horses that are meant to be the best. Lots of live entertainment can be expected as well as a market on the side.