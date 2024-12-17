Two Grassy Park pensioners who have opened up their heart and home to mense for 15 years are once again welcoming everyone to their home for the festive season, as their front yard has been turned into a very merry Christmas for all.

Kenny Felix, 72, and his wife Heather, 67, are the gifts who keep on giving, and the couple also feed up to 800 people a week, including the homeless, mense from informal settlements and bin scratchers. Kenny has also been beautifying a small veldjie opposite their home in South Close by planting trees, plants and flowers, and even sorting out chairs and tables for neighbours to come and relax, and socialise. But their biggest attraction is no doubt Kenny’s kwaai display of Christmas lights which he switched on, on Saturday.

CARE: Heather & Kenny Felix Kenny’s explains: “I discovered with load shedding and being in darkness, you feel down. But when the lights go on, someone will always shout ‘daa’ gaan die ligte aan’ because light brings hope. “When you see the cheerful faces of children and families coming to see the light from yonder and far, and neighbours who never met, it motivates you to continue to bring people together.” And although it’s “not a cheap thing”, Kenny does it with love as he wants everyone to experience “a joyful and wonderful festive season.”

Kenny sets up all the lights himself and it takes about six weeks. The lights display is a “walk through”, and afterwards mense can go chill in the parkie with their refreshments. “I am the only one in the area who does the lights so we get quite a few people coming to our house on a daily basis but it brings me joy to do it.”