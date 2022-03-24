Friday is payday, mense, and Weekend Special is propvol kwaai events again.

Jinne, but didn’t you paap when the President suddenly called a family meeting on Tuesday night? Everyone thought, daar gaan onse weekend plannetjies.

But Mr Ramaphosa actually had good news for us, so the jol can still go on.

In fact, now that mask-wearing is only for indoors, our outdoor events can go back to normal, and not a minute too soon what with the cold weather approaching.

This weekend, the Daily Voice and PFore Online Radio are teaming up for the PFore Music Festival happening this Saturday at Stephanian Ottery Football Club.

PFore Online was launched in January 2021, and is the brainchild of founder and owner Keith Davids.

Event coordinator Deon Ferreier says: “The PFore Music Festival is our inaugural event and by doing this, we are supporting local musicians once again by providing them with a platform to entertain a live audience.

“We appeal to people to please support our local talent.

“This is the first festival of this size in a while and we will have major bands who have performed on the PFore online stream in attendance, with the headline act being Dr Victor & the Rasta Rebels.”

IT’S JOLTYD: PFore Music Festival

Other artists on the line-up include Vernon Castle, Ian Smith, Sammy Webber, Mofunk, Uncle Cal and the Elastic Band and The Rivertones.

The field will be transformed into an entertainment complex with a stage, dance floor and food stalls, but you can bring your own cooler box, dite, and camp chairs for a full day of music starting at 1pm until 9pm.

Tickets cost R250 each, are available at Web Tickets and Pick n Pay stores.

The open-air event takes place at the Ottery Stephanians Football Grounds, situated at Tristane Road in Ottery.

[email protected]