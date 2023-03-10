“Idols SA” season 13 winner Paxton Fielies is finally back with a brand new track.
The gorgeous songbird has bloomed from a shy 17-year-old into a confident 23-year-old woman.
Paxton recently released “Touch & Go” as a teaser ahead of her second album, which will be released soon.
Paxton said her song touches on a personal issue she experienced with dating at a time when she was mostly occupied with her career.
“’Touch & Go’ was inspired by a conversation I had with one of my friends about how difficult and complex dating can be in this day and age, especially as a young professional who is focused on her/his career and goals,” she tells IOL.
“It was the first song the team and I started working on and everything happened so organically!
“We wanted the message of the song to be one that everyone could relate to but also something that I have personally experienced.
“It was definitely such a fun song to create and sparked so many other funny and interesting conversations, and that energy is definitely felt when listening to the song.
“It has always been important to me that my audience grows with me, and I take them on this journey.
“This is a new era. I have entered a new season and I am really excited to introduce my core audience to this new version of me.”
With ‘Touch & Go’, Paxton ushers in a new era, exploring the boundaries and fluidity of R&B, soul, afrobeats, pop and amapiano.