“Idols SA” season 13 winner Paxton Fielies is finally back with a brand new track. The gorgeous songbird has bloomed from a shy 17-year-old into a confident 23-year-old woman.

Paxton recently released “Touch & Go” as a teaser ahead of her second album, which will be released soon. Paxton said her song touches on a personal issue she experienced with dating at a time when she was mostly occupied with her career. SINGER: Paxton, 23. “’Touch & Go’ was inspired by a conversation I had with one of my friends about how difficult and complex dating can be in this day and age, especially as a young professional who is focused on her/his career and goals,” she tells IOL.

“It was the first song the team and I started working on and everything happened so organically! “We wanted the message of the song to be one that everyone could relate to but also something that I have personally experienced. “It was definitely such a fun song to create and sparked so many other funny and interesting conversations, and that energy is definitely felt when listening to the song.