If you are in the mood to party, then stiek uit on Friday night at Club Paradise, where well-known South African DJ and radio producer Kyle Cassim is bringing the house down in his live event titled Kyle Cassim and Friends.

“It’s been a while since I’ve done a Kyle Cassim and friends event, and what better place to do it then it CAPE TOWN! I’ve invited my good friend @boogievice from France alongside a few other djs from the mother city to come rock with you at @clubparadise_sa this Friday! See you there!”

Be sure not to miss this one and gather the crew for a night of dance and let your hair down.

This event has a lineup featuring some of the Mother City’s finest musicians, with the likes of Funky G, Casto, Sytec MCK, JC, Cassim, Austin Cassim, and hailing all the way from France, special guest Boogie Vice.