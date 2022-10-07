Die ding gaan ruk die weekend when Uncle Cal celebrates his birthday in style on Saturday, with a jol to also mark the launch of the 2022 Jazz on The Lawn fest at Dante’s Premiere Lounge in Bellville.
Well known for gathering some of the best entertainers to perform at events, entertainment’s favourite oom not only promises to get almal grooving to some lekker music, but also give a taste of what is to come later this year at the Bevcan Sportsground in Epping Industria in December for the long-awaited jazz spectacle.
Saturday night’s event is not to be missed as it will include a star line-up, featuring Sama-winning singer and guitarist Claire Phillips; the nightingale from Paarl, Loren Erasmus; August West; Ian Smith; Richard Ceasar; Salome; and kwaai DJs including the birthday boy as well as DJ Cool, DJ Neville Louw, DJ Le Rocks and many more.
The birthday bash will also be a charitable initiative and mense are asked to bring along non-perishable food items, which will be distributed to soup kitchens, as well as the Soli Philander and Jenny Lucas foundations – NGOs involved in addressing poverty in communities across the peninsula.
Get your pre-sold ticket for R80 from Webtickets, contact Melanie Carr on 084 693 7064, or pay R100 on the night.
Doors open at 5pm at Dante’s Premiere Lounge in Bellville.