Die ding gaan ruk die weekend when Uncle Cal celebrates his birthday in style on Saturday, with a jol to also mark the launch of the 2022 Jazz on The Lawn fest at Dante’s Premiere Lounge in Bellville.

Well known for gathering some of the best entertainers to perform at events, entertainment’s favourite oom not only promises to get almal grooving to some lekker music, but also give a taste of what is to come later this year at the Bevcan Sportsground in Epping Industria in December for the long-awaited jazz spectacle.