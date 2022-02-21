Local artists are invited to take advantage of the first Park Jam in 30 years, to be hosted at Lakeview Park in Retreat.

According to the organisers, Klapings ZA in Association with the A Team, the Park Jam aims to unite and inspire youth and spread positive vibes.

It will start with a brass band marching in the streets, and performances will include stand-up comedy, dancers and TikTok influencers.

“We want to bring unity through arts and people to unite through this Park Jam. We want to see people coming out to celebrate and take ownership of their own space without the fear of social ills, break away from our situations,” says Angelo “Rude Boi” Jansen.

“It is through our efforts that we can bring peace and reclaim our spaces.

“There’s been no park jam since 1991 and we want to make this an annual event.

“Hence we open it and call on everyone to come and show their talent. You never know, it could be someone’s breakthrough.”

One of the participating artists, Marco Hendricks says: “My aim is to show our youth that there is a bigger world out there and that you aren’t limited to situations you find yourselves in.”

The event takes place on 6 March at 10am.

ACT: Marco Hendricks

Artists of all ages and genres are invited to contact Angelo “Rude Boi” Jansen at 066 257 5202 to book a performance slot on the day.

