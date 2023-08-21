If Prince William can go jolling at a nightclub, Princess Catherine does one better. The 41-year-old royal is reported to have danced the night away at the 24-hour Houghton Hall event after dining with her Norfolk friends, the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley, David and Rose, last weekend.

Her trip to the music festival came after William enjoyed a night out in Koko club in Camden recently. Speaking on the Palace Confidential podcast, the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden said: “I think Catherine may have thought, ‘If [William] is going for a night out with his mates, why can’t I?’ “They’ve probably reached a point where they’re getting a bit nostalgic.”

Catherine is not known to have previously attended a festival, but enjoyed herself. LIVE LIFE: William and Kate A party-goer told the London Evening Standard: “[Catherine] was in high spirits, ordering spicy margaritas, eating affogato (an Italian coffee-based dessert), and speaking affably with the other members of her party. “Her companions apparently carted in a huge, balthazar-sized bottle of AIX rosé and, together with Kate, left the festival restaurant staff a £700 (about R16 800) tip.”

Catherine was also said to have avoided the festival food trucks, instead apparently opting for the on-site Turntable and Napkin restaurant where guests pay £60 (R1450) a head for a four-course feast. Acts that played the festival included DJ Stingray, DMX Crew, Shanti Celeste, and Radioactive Man. A source told Daily Mail about Catherine’s decision to attend: “After dinner, one of the guests suggested that Catherine go to the festival.