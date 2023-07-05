Millions of rands have been lost after the last three races at the Durban July had to be abandoned at the weekend due to two power outages. Gold Circle’s events manager, Steve Marshall, told IOL that the three night races had stakes on offer to the value of R390 000.

“However, it is the lost betting revenue on these races, as well as the lost sponsorship revenue as these sponsored races were not run that results in millions of rands in lost revenue for Gold Circle,” he explained. “Not to mention the reputational damage that has been caused by these factors that were out of our control.” Although the power situation was quickly resolved, jockeys refused to participate further citing safety concerns, leading to three races being abandoned on Saturday.

When asked if Gold Circle was aware of any load shedding during that period Marshall said they had engaged with the eThekwini Municipality in May and were aware that the new load shedding schedule could lead to power cuts between 6pm to 8pm. But there was an agreement that the racecourse would be exempted. Marshall said initial updates from eThekwini suggested that the outage was not load shedding, but something else. He said Gold Circle has requested an urgent investigation by the City into the matter, “as we have been conducting night racing at Greyville for more than 25 years and we have never experienced a 10-second power cut during a race meeting in all that time, let alone experiencing this twice in less than an hour”.