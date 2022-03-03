A Bishop Lavis ouma of two is hustling hard to make a name for herself in the music industry.

Patricia Lorriet says she has had a tough life and now that her children “are grown-up, sorted and married”, she can finally focus on her music career.

Her own seven-track album called Nobody Lives Forever is available on Spotify.

The 55-year-old, who is also known as Patricia Rose, says she always dreamed of becoming a singer but since dropping out of school at 11 years old, life hasn’t been easy on her.

“I was 11 years old when my father died.

“Life became too hard and I didn’t want to continue with school anymore, so I dropped out,” she says.

“My mother had nine children and we all loved to sing.

“I think it’s because we never had a TV until late in my teens. I had a really difficult childhood and had to get a job early on in life.”

But life didn’t get much better when she met her husband, she says.

“When I had my two daughters and got married, another chapter of my life started.

“I was abused by their father for many years but then he found someone new and left me.

“I raised my daughters alone, yet my music dream stayed with me.”

When her children got married and started their own families, Patricia said she realised she finally had the time and energy to focus on her music career, and was ready to take the leap.

“I live in a Nutec house on my daughter’s property. In the day I look after my grandchild and do housekeeping and then at night I work hard to submit my music everywhere online.

“Even though my songs are playing on international radio

stations, South African radio stations admit my work is great but refuse to play it due to my age, even though I still have many years ahead to create hits and deserve a chance just like the young artists.”

[email protected]