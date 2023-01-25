Rita Ora has spoken out about rumours she was in a “throuple” with her husband Taika Waititi and actress Tessa Thompson. The singer, 32, and the 47-year-old filmmaker – rumoured to have got married last year – were the subject of the claim after they were photographed with Creed star Thompson, 39, during a party.

Fans said the photograph looked as intimate as if the trio were bymekaar. Ora has now told GQ magazine: “Have you ever been in a situation where you’ve had a lot of drinks and everyone’s your best friend? “And then the next day you’re like, ‘I was talking to this person in the smoking area for four hours and I’ve got no idea who they are’.

“Literally – that [photograph] was just a bunch of friends having a good time. [Taika and Tessa] had a crazy schedule and everyone was letting loose.” FRIENDLY: Tessa Thompson, 39 Waititi had this to say about the rumour: “I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick.” He then said in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald: “And also, ‘Is it that big a deal?’ No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It’s fine.”