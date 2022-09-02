Newlywed popstar Rita Ora has been wysing her vleis while druiping uitspatlike outfits, and she’s just gone and done it again. From her recent low-rise heatwave trousers to that vuurige red-carpet naked dress in Paris, there hasn’t been a dull day in Rita’s wardrobe.

But, the Poison hitmaker had mense in a tizz when she flashed plenty of borste in a paar mooi rokke at the Zurich Open Air festival on Saturday. The 31-year-old arrived in a glitter dress with fringe detailing across the top and underboob panels. Then, from the bust down, her dress had a corset-style bodice, which turned into a longer tassel hem that was made for the jol, and finished off with matching ankle boots. She then took the stage in a sparkly silver bodysuit that had cutouts again showing off her goodies and bare boudjies.

Her blonde hair in waves and her look completed with pink lipstick and sparkly eye decorations, Rita put on an energetic performance in another pair of glitter-covered high-heeled boots. It all comes after the Body on Me singer secretly tied the knot to her director berk Taika Waititi earlier this month in a private ceremony. Rita and Taika started dating in March 2021, before going public that August.