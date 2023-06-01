Producer Zenobia Daniels is doing her utmost to take new local talent to the top. Her show, Sounds of Yesteryear, will take place at the Cedar High School on Saturday, and promises to take you down memory lane.

The up-and-coming talents will be joined on stage by veterans in the industry, such as Rashaad Voegt along with his brother Gafieldien, former lead singers of the popular boy band The Boyz, as well as Mono, a former member of the band Jag. I sat down with Zenobia, who said the show is also a fundraiser for four deserving teachers. Vol Talent: Sounds of Yesteryear at Cedar High. “I do these shows for artists who want to flourish in this industry; it’s a tough door to enter when you don’t understand it.

“It’s a perfect way of creating employment for artists and at the same time we are able to assist organisations in fundraising. We have four educares that will benefit from this show, so we thank all who have already purchased tickets.” Other acts on the lineup include Tougeed Holtman, Rushdien Abdol, Kay-Lee Joyi and many more. Doors will open at 7pm and the show is scheduled to start at 8pm.