The seventh Teksmark is taking place from 22 to 27 August at the Baxter Theatre Centre and aspiring writers are urged to submit their original scripts of never-before seen stories.

Calling all theatrical creatives, the Teksmark project wants your script.

Teksmark is a project of the KKNK, in collaboration with the Nasionale Afrikaanse Teaterinisiatief (NATi) and the Baxter Theatre Centre, where ideas and scripts are shared with interested parties in the industry for possible further development.

Hugo Theart, Artistic Director of the Klein Karoo National Arts Festival (KKNK), says: “Good theatre starts with a good script. And a good script starts with a good idea that resonates with the times.

‘With Teksmark, playwrights first present their ideas and from there the writing process begins.