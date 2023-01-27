Community activist Jason Magooda is opening a music school in Bishop Lavis and is calling all aspiring musos who are interested in learning an instrument or two to stiek uit. Jason, 42, launched the Bishop Lavis Arts and Culture Kids Development Forum – an after- school programme for the youth – while adults will have an evening programme from February 1.

“The school is about creating a space for the youth to have access to music education, such as drums, bass guitar, keyboards, guitar, drama, dance, et cetera. It’s a holistic development approach,” he explains. “My motivation behind teaching music was in the 90s when music was taken from our schools as a standalone subject. “When I started playing guitar I had no one to teach me and had to travel far to get lessons and pay R184 for half an hour, which was a lot of money at that time.”

Lesson: Jason Magooda teaching kids music He says youngsters participating in the program will have lessons from 3pm till 5pm, and the adults from 6pm till 8pm in the evenings. Jason has been doing community development work for over 25 years and invested his life teaching mense music. “I qualified at Cornerstone Institute for a higher certificate in community development in 2021 and I was the academic affairs officer and vice president for an international institute like Cornerstone, a normal boytjie vannie Lavis.”