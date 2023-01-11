Calling all ladies to strut their stuff on the runway at this year’s Annual Eerste River Beauty Pageant. Pageant organiser Mariska Katz said the pageant is open to all females including all areas outside of Eersteriver until 30 March.

“After the 30th of March, contestants will be notified via sms for the dates of the meet and greet, where we will discuss the dates of the pageants and the photoshoots. We want to get them in shape because some are not experienced, so we want to coach them while preparing them for the competition.” Organiser: Mariska Katz “When contestants contact us we will forward them an entry application form, they will be required to submit a head and shoulder photo and full-length photo of themselves with no edits. They need to submit a copy of their ID with their application and for those who don’t have IDs they need to submit a copy of their birth certificate.” “Those younger than 18 need a written confirmation from the parents that their children can participate in the beauty pageant.”

The pageant is open to participants between the ages of 16 and 40.There also a R100 non-refundable registration fee which includes your sash and photoshoot. Competing categories are theme wear and evening wear and winners will be crowned in five different categories with cash prizes up for grabs. Queen walks away with R1500, First Runner up R1000, Second Runner up R800, Miss Ambassador R1000 and Personality and Best Dress takes R300. “It is not just about winning the prize money but there is also a commitment to your community that is required. Winners will be required to raise funds for organisations in their community or underprivileged children or anyone in need.”