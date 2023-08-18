Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have split after just 14 months of marriage – following a “nuclear” argument sparked by her alleged jolling. The 41-year-old singer was reported on Wednesday night to have gone her separate way from Sam, 29, with the split said to have come after the actor confronted her over cheating rumours.

A source with “direct knowledge” of the couple’s alleged break-up revealed Sam has moved out of their mansion, and added: “It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce.” It added the pair separated “after a nuclear argument that involves allegations of cheating”. TMZ said insiders added Sam confronted Britney about a week ago over rumours she jolled behind his back.

Britney and Sam haven’t commented on the reports yet, but there have been signs that alles nie oraait byrie huis was nie. Sam hadn’t been seen wearing his wedding band for weeks, according to his recent Instagram slideshows. In March, the pop star went on holiday with her long-time friend and manager, Cade Hudson, without her husband.

Paparazzi pictures of the trip and of Sam taken at the time show both Britney and him were in separate locations without their wedding rings. Meanwhile, Britney, who has teenage sons Sean Preston and Jayden James with her second husband Kevin Federline, is said to have hired divorce lawyer to the stars Laura Wasser. The attorney’s celebrity client list includes the likes of Kim Kardashian, Johnny Depp and Kevin Costner.