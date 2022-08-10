The new James Bond reportedly must be aged under 40 and taller than 1.7m. It means the current front-runners to step into Daniel Craig’s shoes as the spy will be too old, with others too short.

On Monday, a source told the Daily Star that Eon Productions want a “fresh faced” star given Craig filmed his farewell No Time To Die aged 51. They added that bringing in an actor in their “late 30s” will allow him to stay in the role for at least a decade or potentially three films. OUTGOING: Daniel Craig, 51 The source claims filming on the next movie may start in the winter of 2023, but Craig’s successor will not be unveiled until next autumn at the earliest.

More on this Idris Elba is favoured to be the next 007

Eon Productions’ under-40 casting “rule” means bookies’ and fan favourites such as Idris Elba, 49, Henry Cavill, 39, and Tom Hardy, 44, will be ruled out. Regé-Jean Page, 34, Richard Madden, 36, and James Norton, 37, are now in pole position. The alleged 1.7m height requirement also rules out Taron Egerton, John Boyega and Kit Harington.

RULED OUT: Kit Harrington Page is well-known for his roles in the recent action thriller The Gray Man and the Regency drama “Bridgerton”. He remarked to “The Mirror” about being rumoured as the next Bond: “Ah, the B-word. I believe that if you do anything noteworthy as a British person that other people notice, then people will start talking about it. “I’m flattered to be included in the group of Brits who people have noticed, and that’s fairly normal.”