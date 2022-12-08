OH, What a Night it was indeed on Tuesday when Shadley Schroeder, Krista Jonas, Kim Davidson and special guest, Shadley’s oom Toyer Abrahams, left their hearts on the stage at the opening night of his show. The musical extravaganza took place at the Baxter Theatre in the Concert Hall, and the show had mense from all ages jolling together to some lekker old school classics.

Written and directed by Shadley, this production – now in its third successful run – tells a story of a young man growing up on the dusty streets of the Cape Flats. KWAAI SHOW: Singer Shadley Schroeder Each song had a meaning behind it and was sung with a purpose, from singing for the first time in the Klopse, to chising his first girlfriend, which had audience members shouting, “waar is sy nou?” The five-piece band never missed a beat alongside the stellar vocals from Krista, Kim and Toyer, while Shadley got the moves like Jagger with the best Elvis impersonation mense will ever see.

PERFORM: Kim Davidson Chulaine Afrika from Kuils River said the show was definitely worth her time. “I’m in awe with what I experienced on stage,” she explained. “It is really amazing, really entertaining, the beautiful music takes me back to my childhood, teens, and young adult life, so I’m really having a jol.

“I haven’t been to the Baxter in a while so I was pleasantly surprised when I was blessed with tickets coming here, this is the start of new experiences.” Ashlin-Lee Uys and Tiffany May from Mitchells Plain were seen dancing and singing, and Tiffany said: “It was the bomb, a different type of energy and a different experience. “It was worth spending my money, I didn’t expect it but it was worth it.”

An equally excited Ashlin-Lee added: “I feel like this was the best event I have been to so far because I actually learned a lot, and by being here I have never felt so energetic to the extent that I was actually screaming at the performers.” The cast performs 62 songs in just two hours, and it includes gevaarlike local and international hits such as Simply the Best, Let’s Dance, I Love You Daddy and much more. Oh, What a Night will run until December 10, starting at 8.15pm nightly, and there’ is also a 4pm show on Saturday.