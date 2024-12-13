It’s a long weekend to kick off a Dezemba to remember as we welcome back Cape Town’s iconic Unity On The Square festival on Monday, 16 December. This year’s jol promises an unforgettable experience bringing people together to celebrate the country’s progress through the power of music, culture and unity as we celebrate 30 years of democracy in South Africa.

For this milestone edition, the theme “30 Years of Democracy” reflects the deep significance of this anniversary. With the nation coming together to reflect on its journey and look toward a brighter, more inclusive future, Unity On The Square is the perfect way to celebrate the past three decades. The much-anticipated family festival will feature a beloved household name, Loukmaan Adams, and sharing the stage with him will be his equally talented brother, Emo Adams.

Fan favourites: Temple Boys. Picture: supplied They will be joined by award-winning rapper Youngsta CPT, vocal powerhouse Salome, singer, dancer and performer Tashreeq De Villiers (aka TDV) as well as fan-favourites, The Temple Boys, promising a lekker musical experience. But the excitement doesn’t end there, as more thrilling artist announcements are on the way, setting the stage for an electrifying celebration that attendees won’t want to miss. In Loukmaan’s words: “Unity is all about coming together despite our differences, whether that’s through culture, background, or experiences and finding strength in what makes us unique yet connected.”