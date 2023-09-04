Six Cape Flats residents will be unleashing the power of storytelling through a series of monologues at the Iziko Art Museum in the Company Gardens this coming Saturday. The Power of Storytelling (P.O.S.T), proudly presented by DS Productions, is a one-of-a-kind event and features performers who range in age from 18 to 65.

They are part of a three-month masterclass course on the P.O.S.T methodology, a unique approach to storytelling that encourages participants to delve into their own experiences and emotions to create compelling and authentic narratives. Devon Swartz, one of the directors of DS Productions, says: “We want to show the world that the Cape Flats is a place of hope and possibility. These stories are a reminder that we are all human beings, and that we all have something to offer.” The monologues will cover a wide range of topics, including poverty, violence, loss and resilience.

Dennis Stander, the other director of DS Productions, added that the P.O.S.T methodology is a tool that can help people to heal, grow, and break down barriers between each other. One of the storytellers is theatre performer Anthea Juries, 33, from Belhar, and her monologue is titled “True love through Mr Jo”. “A friend of mine lost both his parents to Covid in 2021. I was like a daughter to them and they died two weeks apart. I was there during both of his parents’ suffering.

“His father passed away in my arms and I have not yet healed from that,” she explained. “In my monologue, I am speaking about my experience of losing him and what I learned through his death. “It was quite a traumatic experience for me, and that is the beauty of the monologues. We are not just writing, per but healing from our experiences.”