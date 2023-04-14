The global disco revival is coming to Cape Town this Friday with The Bee Gees Night Fever tribute show, for one night only at the GrandWest Grand Arena.
Capetonians are expected to hit the floor when The Bee Gees Night Fever comes to town singing all the disco dance floor-fillers, smooth 70s ballads and 60s Pop standards that made the Bee Gees timeless.
Their hits include Stayin Alive, Jive Talkin, You Should Be Dancin, How Deep Is Your Love, More Than a Woman, Night Fever, Tragedy, If I Can’t Have You, To Love Somebody and many more.
Produced by Showtime Australia, the team behind last year’s hugely successful Queen: It’s a Kinda Magic tour, the international tribute show brings together the exquisite voices of Australia’s Zac Coombs and South Africans André Behnke and Warren Vernon-Driscoll to recreate the iconic three-piece harmonies of siblings Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibbs better known as the Bee Gees alongside a live band and full pop concert production.