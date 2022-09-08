Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are expecting their third laaitie, according to People. Prinsloo showed off her growing baby bump while lamming it uit in Hawaii with husband Levine and their daughters, Dusty Rose, five, and Gio Grace, four.

The Victoria’s Secret model tried to stay under the radar in a brown bucket hat, sunglasses and navy blue bikini. Behati and her Maroon 5 hubby tied the knot in 2014. They have tried to keep their daughters out of the spotlight, aside from the occasional appearance on their respective . In 2019, Prinsloo, 34, celebrated motherhood while participating in Kate Upton’s social media movement to empower moms.