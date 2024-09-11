Outside the Bowl Africa, a non-profit organisation based in Paarl, has kicked of their "Million Meals in 5 Days" campaign, with the aim of providing nutritious meals to the needy. Singer Loren Erasmus is the Executive Director at Outside the Bowl Africa, an organisation that feeds the hungry in impoverished communities.

Erasmus says the campaign aims to raise R2.5 million to cover the costs of sourcing ingredients, production, and distribution. The Paarliet says: “Once funds are secured, our production team will prepare the VitaKidz and Maxi Blend meals, which will be packaged and distributed through a coordinated network of community organisations, schools, and volunteers.” Doing good: Loren Erasmus. Picture: Supplied Individuals and organisations can support the campaign through monetary donations and by volunteering their time, helping to spread awareness, and organising local fundraising events.

The fundraising campaign kicks off on September 20, while production of the ‘Million Meals in 5 Days’ will take place between 21-25 October. Erasmus explains: "The Million Meals in 5 Days campaign is inspired by the tremendous success of last year's One Million Meals initiative. “The remarkable support we received underscored the urgent need to address food insecurity among vulnerable children.

“With many families still facing economic challenges, it’s crucial now more than ever to provide these children with the nutritious meals they need to thrive. “This campaign is not just about feeding children; it’s about building a foundation for a healthier and brighter future." Erasmus noted that they were mobilising volunteers, working with schools, businesses, and faith-based organizations, and using their extensive distribution network to ensure that the meals reach those who need them most.