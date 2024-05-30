A bright teenage girl from Kuyasa has published her own book titled “Restoring Children… to their Roots”. Thirteen-year-old Luniko Mfunda, a Grade 8 pupil at Umanyano High School, is passionate about writing and pursued her dream by speaking to a publisher about her desire to tell stories.

Tshepo Nketle discovered Mfunda’s writing talent in 2023 while at The Revelation Spiritual Home (TRSH), where she is serving as intombi-nto (Zulu virgin maiden) on the drill team and other youth activities. Ntektle was a guest speaker at the event when he was approached by the young Mfundi, and her eagerness impressed him. Delighted: Proud mother Buyiswa with her daughter Luniko. Picture: Supplied The teen says her aim of writing the book was to inform and educate her peers and other young people on the importance of knowing your roots.

“The book is about African spirituality which means as an African you must know your roots. “It is important to know where you come from, it will be easier to know what your purpose is in life,” she explains. Her proud mother Buyiswa Mfunda, 53, said she is forever grateful to the publisher, Ntketle, for making her daughter’s dream come true.

Ntketle, of Lesedi House Inc, delivered 50 copies of the book to their home on Sunday. Buyiswa, who works as a cleaner at a hospital, says: “I felt very happy and told myself that God heard my prayers. The single mom is also the only breadwinner in her home.