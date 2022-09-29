DJ Ron “Xrated” Petersen is giving back to his community and delivered 100 tablets and 50 laptops to pupils and teachers at the Mitchells Plain School of Skills on Wednesday. Petersen has partnered with MTN to identify schools innie Plain where he will be running free DJ courses. To kick things off, kids received a free concert and some goodies.

Keeping the laaities entertained was Good Hope FM’s DJ Portia, DJ Ngamla, YoungstaCPT and familiar faces from Tik Tok such as Iekie and Mr Personality. A DAY TO REMEMBER: YoungstaCPT performing for the excited laaities Petersen said the reason behind him choosing the School of Skills is because its pupils are more disadvantaged than the rest of the schools in Mitchells Plain. “Everything we are going to do is going to start at the School of Skills, they are our pioneers,” he added.

“We are using entertainment to attract them because the stigma attached to their uniform is killing their spirit, and that is why we want to do things to make them proud of their school uniform and not make them feel like the outcasts or the kids with learning disabilities.” Principal Natasha Meyer said: “It was a nice initiative for the learners, to have them see their superstars for the day, now they can boast to their friends about what happened today. “The donation was a pleasant surprise, it is something that the learners will definitely use in the classroom and it is something that we are lacking in terms of resources, but it will definitely be handy to the learners in class.

She added: “Our kids struggle to read and write so if they have additional electronics to work with that will actually be helpful. “We will use the tablets to the best of our ability.” Emcee for the day, Mr Personality kept the kids on their toes with a challenge.