One of Mzansi’s favourite couples are serving up all the cuteness of their first pregnancy. Dollars and White Pipes star Clint Brink with his wife and former Survivor SA contestant Steffi are welcoming a baby girl next month, and shared the name on social media when they posted pictures of the baby shower.

Steffi is due to give birth soon. The loved-up couple have named their baby Arielle Harmony Brink. In an oulike Instagram post, the couple said: “What a special day this was, celebrating the precious new life that is about to enter our presence. “ Arielle Harmony Brink is already loved by so many. No amount of thank yous will ever be enough to encapsulate our gratitude to every individual who took the time to spend the day with us. The atmosphere was electric yet peaceful.

“A special thanks to @michellenortje for helping plan this baby shower on such short notice. [If you know our love story, you’ll remember we planned our wedding in 3 weeks – thanks to the help of another amazing team]. [sic]” They concluded: “Our hearts are overjoyed with gladness as our ‘Lioness of God’ is about to grace our lives with her zeal and unconditional love. Excitement is an understatement.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steffi van Wyk-Brink (@steffionthebrink) Mense went bos on social media, congratulating the couple.

celestinezeeman wrote: “OMG. fantastic news guys...SUPER Excited for you guys. Klein sagte pink voetjies.” nthabi_na wrote: “I'm so happy for you guys .” rasheda_68 wrote: “Congratulations what a beautiful name… All the best with the next joyous chapter in both your lives.”