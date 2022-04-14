Thursday night, kick off your long weekend with drag diva Kat Gilardi who is back at Zer021 Castle Hotel, to once again bring you old school sing-alongs, taking you back in time.

And by popular demand, fans are wanting their favourite Toni Braxton songs to be performed.

Be ready to throw in a tip as Kat always says “throw me a coin and I love shots”. Entry is only R30. Show starts at 8pm till 10pm.

Meanwhile, The Gurl Group is continuing their city tour, with their second show at The 2 Eves.

Bringing you energy with show stopping choreography, dance moves to get you in the mood.

Entry is only R80. Show starts at 7pm till 10pm.

[email protected]