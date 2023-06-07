Taylor Swift’s berk, Matty Healy, kissed a male security guard on the lips during a concert in Denmark – after he promised he wouldn’t do it again. The 1975 rocker, who has a habit of vrying with strangers during his band’s live shows – previously said he stopped kissing fans out of respect for the pop singer.

But on Friday, while performing his group’s hit Robbers at the 2023 NorthSide Festival in Eskelunden, Matt got on his knees and gryped a staff member. PUCKER UP, PAL: Matty and security guard Fans cheered as Healy, 34, held a bottle of champagne and pulled the security guard close. Back in January, the British singer told concert-goers that he would stop making out with fans because Taylor, 33, was joining him on stage.

“I’m not kissing anybody in front of Taylor Swift, have some respect,” he said at the time. “In front of the queen, it’s not happening.” Three months later, he sparked romance rumours that he was jolling with the Shake It Off hitmaker after her split from Joe Alwyn. A source confirmed Matt and Tay-Tay’s relationship to the US Sun, and he was spotted at her shows in Nashville and Philadelphia just weeks later.