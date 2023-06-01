Three weeks ago, Robert de Niro became a father again at 79. Now, his The Godfather co-star Al Pacino is becoming a toppie for the fourth time, at the age of 82! It’s been revealed that the legendary actor’s 29-year-old wife, Noor Alfallah, is eight months pregnant.

The Scarface actor, who already has Julie, 33, with ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with former partner Beverly D’Angelo, will welcome his fourth child into the world in just a few weeks time with Alfallah, his spokesperson confirmed to TMZ. Al and Noor, who previously dated Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen, have been romantically linked since April 2022, when they were pictured having dinner together. The Scent of a Woman and Dog Day Afternoon actor previously explained he “gets a lot” out of fatherhood and finds it “upsetting” not being involved in his children’s lives.