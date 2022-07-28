For Mandela Day, Octotel collaborated with the Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) and encouraged its employees and fellow South Africans to choose a path similar to that of former president Nelson Mandela – serving others and making a difference in society. Octotel, one of Cape Town’s largest fibre network operators, brought the blood donation clinic to the people of Sea Point and surroundings through its head office at The Point Tower.

This was done through a blood donation drive initiative aimed to save lives. The WCBS was able to accumulate more than 66 units of healthy blood that will help give someone the gift of another tomorrow. “This initiative really spoke to the values of our organisational culture. We have always believed that fibre internet changes lives and for the first time, we get to do even more than that. We said why stop at changing them, let's assist in saving them,” said Leonie Samuels, public relations and marketing head at Octotel.

The initiative took place on Mandela Day, where more than 80 people attended to play their part in saving lives. This included 38 new blood donors, 28 existing donors and 14 people who were unable to donate on the day. “The Western Cape Blood Service strives to meet the demand for a safe and sustainable blood supply to all communities in the Western Cape. The collaboration definitely helps us to achieve this goal. We really appreciate it when organisations such as Octotel reach out to us and offer their time and resources to assist in ensuring that blood stocks in the province are at a five day supply for all blood groups,” said Nadia Turner, marketing practitioner at the Western Cape Blood Service.

“The target for the Mandela day clinic was set at 45 full units of blood and Octotel blew this target out of the water with 66 full units of blood and 38 new blood donors signing up. As one donation can save three people’s lives, that’s 198 lives saved.” The Octotel blood donation drive initiative was also supported by other corporate companies that wanted to play their part in making a difference in society. Octotel brought the blood donation clinic to the people of Sea Point and surroundingsthrough its head office at The Point Tower. Picture: Supplied The Berman Brothers Properties was able to provide the blood donation clinic space at The Point Tower, Sea Point, which is one of their developments. Bootlegger Coffee Company supplied free coffee coupons to everyone who donated blood on the day.

“Octotel had an idea that was perfect and we simply had to be involved. You can help others in the most kind and compassionate way by donating blood, since blood is non-discriminatory – a leading message that all of us can live by every day,” said a Berman Brothers Properties representative. The fibre network operator would like to thank everyone who donated blood on the day and for giving a second chance at life to people with chronic and life-threatening conditions. “Octotel wanted to appeal to everyone’s inclination towards civic responsibility for this initiative to be successful,” Samuels added.

“Our organisation sees life as worth saving. Blood donation does not just have to be an individual activity – it can become an organisational and community activity too. Thank you so much for allowing us to save 198 lives vicariously through the 80 participants and the 66 units of blood that the Western Cape Blood Service received on the day. What an amazing way to enact change in the shadow of Madiba’s greatness.” Every donation makes a difference.