Octotel has always been very aware of its social responsibilities and has continued to push the envelope on where and how it can change the lives of people and communities with its fibre.

Breaking Barriers Community Outreach, an NPO based in Athlone, is one of the organisations that is benefiting from Octotel’s community initiatives. Founded in 2015, this NPO was officially established by Vivienne and Stanley Swarts, a lovely couple from the Hazendal community.

As a power couple born and raised in Bokmakierie, they provided their community with a centre with free computers and internet access for students and adults to use and to equip themselves with the skills that will enable them to find employment in Hazendal and Athlone.

This remarkable NPO has helped thousands of students and adults in Kewtown, Bokmakierie and Hazendal - leading them to being recognised with a Community Empowerment Award at the Mayoral Community Service Awards.

Growing up in the area, Vivienne and Stanley knew the limited resources they once had when they were students - and by starting this centre they have opened many opportunities for both students and the community.

With new opportunities arising for Breaking Barriers, Octotel Fibre saw a need to help the centre with an uncapped fibre line of 1000/100mbps free of charge.

As a fibre network operator, giving back and contributing to schools and communities is something that is remarkably close to what Octotel stands for.

For the brand, it is rewarding to see students and young adults receive the best quality education with a reliable internet connection.

“We are so thankful to Octotel for sponsoring Breaking Barriers with free fibre; we are forever grateful.

The Breaking Barriers centre offers free computers and internet access for students and adults to equip themselves with the skills needed to find employment.

The free fibre makes it possible for us to serve the learners, students and the unemployed more efficiently - and we no longer have the burden of purchasing data every month,” said Vivienne Swartz, founder of Breaking Barriers.

Octotel is always looking for opportunities to give back to communities, and its corporate social responsibility is a priority.

The company understands the impact connectivity has on social and economic development. For this reason, it aims to help and support as many of these initiatives as possible.

If you have a school or an NGO in mind that needs assistance with reliable connectivity for online learning purposes, email Octotel on [email protected] and the team will help you get them connected with Octotel Fibre.

