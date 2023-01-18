Laaities from Ocean View were treated to a five day enrichment festival hosted by Arts Vibrations Inc II. The week-long event which ran from 9 to 13 January in the skeem, was attended by over 500 children who were fed and given a positive community experience.

Chairperson Mervyn Jacobs said the organisation has been running successfully for more than 25 years. “The focus of the organisation is to assist the youth in Ocean View through Arts and Cultural activities. “The Ignite program which the children got to experience this past week, was born in 2021 as a second phase of our school’s Latchkey program,” he explains.

“The objective of the program is to not only shine a light and nurture talent in Ocean View and surrounding communities but also to shine a light for those who find themselves trapped in various social ills that Ocean View and many other communities find themselves in.” Educated: Children learn new skills Jacobs said they fulfilled every one of the program's key objectives, especially to teach leadership skills to youth and to create a sense of community. “It’s all about boosting confidence and self-love in the kids. They could enjoy a week of dance, visual art, vocals, sound, journalism, music, street soccer, netball and basketball.”