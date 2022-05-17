Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have legally tied the knot at a court in Santa Barbara, California, just one month after their gatmaak wedding in Las Vegas. The lovebirds exchanged vows with a small number of loved ones and their security on Sunday.

After saying “I do”, the 42-year-old reality star and drummer, 46, were seen driving off in a classic black convertible with a “just married” sign on the bumper. View this post on Instagram A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker) However, Kourtney and Travis are still planning a proper troudag. A source confirmed to PEOPLE: “They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon.

“All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited.” Kourtney hasn’t been married before, but she has three laaities with ex-partner Scott Disick, While Travis has two with second spouse Shanna Moakler.

It’s the 46-year-old musician’s third marriage, as he was also briefly married to first wife Melissa Kennedy between 2001 and 2002. Meanwhile, Kourt’s taanie, Kris Jenner, has been “sworn to secrecy” over the couple’s wedding plans. BRIDE: Kourtney in her wedding dress The 66-year-old momager – whose eldest daughter got engaged to the Blink-182 drummer in October 2021 after less than a year of dating – insisted she’ll be “sitting in the background” and keeping tight-lipped to avoid getting into any trouble by spilling details before the big day.