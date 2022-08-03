Music boss turned Twitter troll, Nota Baloyi has used Benni McCarthy’s appointment at Manchester United as another opportunity to attack black women, saying: “If he married a black woman, he wouldn’t have gotten this far in life.” South Africans have been celebrating the former Bafana Bafana star’s new job at one the world’s top football clubs.

MAN UNITED GIG: Benni McCarthy Following Nota’s ex-wife and singer Berita’s revelation that they had gone their separate ways due to his behaviour, he has been trashing black women. Nota, 32, took to Twitter once again to rek his sexist bek, saying: “A black woman doesn’t want a successful black husband because she thinks all black men are fools willing to abandon their family for tight p***y… Black women are so busy being victims they’re a burden to society!” If he married a black woman he wouldn’t have got this far in life. A black woman doesn’t want a successful black husband because she thinks all black men are fools willing to abandon their family for tight p*ssy… Black women are so busy being victims they’re a burden to society! https://t.co/mQU90kPeAQ — GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) August 2, 2022 The hip hop boss also took a swipe at rapper Boity’s wig range.

“How’s Boity an alcoholic SANGOMA who is the face of a liquor brand, a stinky perfume now selling fake hair? “Her rap career killed SA Hip-hop as we knew it & I thank her for that but now we are done clapping for every scam… Capper’s sneaker hasn’t even made 1-million never mind 100!”(sic). How’s Boity an alcoholic SANGOMA who is the face of a liqour brand, a stinky perfume now selling fake hair? Here rap career killed SA Hip-hop as we knew it & I thank for that but now we are done clapping for every scam… Capper’s sneaker hasn’t even made 1-million never mind 100! — GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) August 2, 2022 These attacks come after Nota drew widespread condemnation last month for comparing fashion blogger Mihlali Ndamase to a dog.