Emily Ratajkowski admitted she “didn’t expect” her steamy makeout session with Harry Styles to take social media by storm. The “My Body” author was spotted playing getting bymekaar with the 3-time Grammy winner in Tokyo last month, which followed hot on the heels of his break-up from Ratajkowski’s pal Olivia Wilde, Page Six reports.

“I didn’t expect this to happen, but I think, in general, there’s a reason certain celebrities live in LA, hire security, don’t go to public restaurants,” she told Spanish Vogue of the soen video leak. In the clip, obtained by the Daily Mail, Ratajkowski, 31, could be seen caressing Styles’ cheek as they French kissed while leaning against a silver van. BYMEKAAR: Harry and Emily kiss in the video “It’s very bizarre to have certain experiences and then have the whole world know and comment on them,” she told the publication, according to a translation.

“I’m just a person who’s gone from a three-year relationship to a four-year one,” she said, referring to her past relationship with musician Jeff Magid, and her recent ill-fated marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard. “This is the first time in a long time I’ve been in a dating stage,” she explained. “The interest there is in that particular area is very strange. Not that I’m surprised, but it’s a tiny slice of my life.” “Most of my life is focused on my son and my work. But I guess these issues don’t inspire the same flashy headlines. The invasion of private aspects is very hard for me,” Ratajkowski added.

Styles and Wilde dated for nearly two years before the pair broke up in November. The mom-of-one then alluded to her alleged spat with Wilde that followed the kiss, saying, “That’s how it is. Just an unfortunate issue.” The model also addressed “slut-shaming” and feeling “frustrated” about the narrative young women are faced with on social media, referencing the recent cheating scandal Adam Levine allegedly found himself in.

“In case you ask me about it, it’s more of the same,” she said, adding, “I feel bad for Olivia [Wilde], because she has had to suffer this situation on several occasions.” The “Gone Girl” actress recently hinted that she and Styles may have been seeing each other for longer than the public has known. “I just started dating someone that I think I like, so that is different,” she said on the March 9 episode of “Going Mental With Eileen Kelly,” which was released two weeks before she and the “As It Was” singer’s epic kiss.