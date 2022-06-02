Coco Austin has been blasted for wearing a G-string bikini to a water park with her six-year-old daughter Chanel. The curvy actress and model is currently on vacation in the Bahamas with her husband, rapper Ice-T, and their daughter.

But after sharing a series of images at Baha Bay Water Park, the 43-year-old has been accused of dressing “inappropriately” at a family venue. Mom and daughter duo wore matching pink and blue bikinis at poolside – except Coco’s bottom was a tiny G-string that showed off her prize assets. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coco (@coco) Some of Coco’s 3 million Instagram followers were not impressed.

“Your bathing suit is soooo NOT appropriate for a water park,” one parent wrote. “So I gotta ask, don’t you ever feel like maybe at a kid-friendly place a G-string is inappropriate? Just curious if you ever feel like that,” another said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coco (@coco) While another wrote: “It’s disgusting that’s what you think is acceptable to wear around children.”

“Girl put some clothes on when your child is around, smh [shaking my head],” another agreed. It doesn’t appear Coco broke any water park rules with her skimpy outfit. Baha Bay Water Park’s website does not state G-strings are not allowed. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coco (@coco) The dress code that states swimsuits, pool attire and similar apparel are all acceptable clothing.