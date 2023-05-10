Taylor Swift’s fans are said to have had panic attacks, vomited and fainted as they faced a moerse delay to her concert. A klomp mense stieked uit to Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on Sunday for the third night of the 33-year-old singer’s Eras Tour, but were forced to seek shelter for about four hours due to severe stormy weather.

One attendee told Page Six about the chaos as they stayed under covered areas of the outdoor stadium: “When we arrived, we were placed into forced shelter around 5.40pm and had to remain there without movement until 9.30pm. “Fans were body to body with the rain and wind hitting us from the sides. The rain pooled around our feet as fans took their shoes off.” The concert-goer said a few “lucky” fans had ponchos, but the news outlet said the source added others “were standing so close together in such chaotic conditions that many people had panic attacks, got sick, threw up and passed out”.