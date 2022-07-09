SABC2 music game show “Noot vir Noot” returns for season 46 boasting a few exciting additions. The longest running game show on the channel, will hit screens on Thursday July 14 at 7pm and is hosted by the multi-talented entertainer and funnyman Emo Adams with Rochelle de Bruyn, aka DJ Shelly, on the decks.

Every week, the contestants will battle it out against one another by putting their music knowledge to the test in trying to be the first to answer the game questions and name the music clues, performed by DJ Shelly. View this post on Instagram A post shared by NootvirNoot (@nootvirnoot) The new series features fan-favourite classic games “Noot Assosiasie and Laslappie” and introduces new games such as “Wie se wysie” and “The backtrack game”, each with their own unique fast paced play styles. Viewers will also be graced with musical appearances by some of SA’s cream of the crop musos Elandre, Janie Bay, Riaan Benade, Elizma Theron, Johan Liebenberg, Brendan Peyper and The Black Ties among many.

In another new twist, families of contestants will also be able to provide song requests from the comfort of their homes while watching the show. Show producers say the fresh new set also introduces a massive screen on which the games are played. This large game screen involves the viewers and encourages them to play along, making them feel part of the action. The games are also depicted through the use of 3D graphics which are overlaid on the viewers’ television screens.

Adams told,: “This is like ‘Noot vir Noot’ 2.0, still the golden classics as people would know and I think a lot of it has to do with the fact that myself and DJ Shelly finally feel comfortable on set and as a team.” “The camaraderie plays a bigger role this time round so you will see more jokes, faster tempo of the shoes, more backchats. The contestants on the show this time are young but super smart. They are hip and know what energy to bring, the entertainment this time round is fantastic,” he shared. It's the fastest finger first, so contestants have to be quick on the buzzer in order to win the most money and stand a chance to play for R25 000 in the jackpot round.