If you didn’t get your Huawei KDay event ticket in time, moetie worry nie, the concert is gonna be FREE online.

This Saturday, the music event returns to Meerendal Wine Estate, in a new hybrid format, with a confirmed line-up of top local artists including Mi Casa, Shekhinah, Matthew Mole, Berry, Jimmy Nevis, Good Luck, Lee Cole and Emo Adams.

Stephen Werner, Kfm 94.5 Station Manager, says: “We want as many people as possible to share the experience with us, so we’ll be streaming the event live on Kfm.co.za and Youtube too.

“That way, everyone across the Cape and around the world can join us for a great experience and enjoy the best in South African music.”

Stephen adds: “This is your official invite to join the party online on Saturday afternoon as some of South Africa’s best performers put on a show to remember.”

The event starts at 12pm until 6pm.

[email protected]