Popstar Shakira reportedly angered other parents after she skipped a 90-minute wait in a queue for a Halloween attraction with her laaities.

Spanish news sources claimed that the Waka Waka singer, 45, cut to the front of the line at the Tower of Terror ride in Barcelona, while other families waited for more than an hour, Page Six reports.

An eyewitness, who is also a local reporter, told Socialité that Shakira appeared suddenly with her children Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, and a security guard, and they all snuck in.

Journalist Silvia Taulés noted that Shakira didn’t bat an eyelid despite mense crying out when she skipped verby.