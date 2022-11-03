“Whenever, wherever” she wants, allegedly.
Popstar Shakira reportedly angered other parents after she skipped a 90-minute wait in a queue for a Halloween attraction with her laaities.
Spanish news sources claimed that the Waka Waka singer, 45, cut to the front of the line at the Tower of Terror ride in Barcelona, while other families waited for more than an hour, Page Six reports.
An eyewitness, who is also a local reporter, told Socialité that Shakira appeared suddenly with her children Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, and a security guard, and they all snuck in.
Journalist Silvia Taulés noted that Shakira didn’t bat an eyelid despite mense crying out when she skipped verby.
“What kind of example is that for her kids?” Taulés said. “That from such a young age, they learn that they can cut in front of everyone when it’s not necessary.”
Taulés also posted images to Twitter that appeared to show Shakira at the venue with her kids.
It hasn’t been an easy year for the Colombian star, who is in the midst of a lelike break-up and custody battle with Spain footballer Gerard Pique, 35.
That custody battle isn’t her only legal kwale, as she’s also facing up to eight years in the mang after authorities accused her of tax fraud.
Spanish prosecutors charged the Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker in 2018 with failing to pay 14.5 million euros (roughly $13.9 million) in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014.