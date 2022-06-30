All cable car operations at the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) will be suspended at the end of July, to allow for annual safety maintenance to be carried out. The shutdown between July 25 and August 28 will allow for the maintenance of the cableway’s upper and lower stations and the cabins.

Managing director at TMACC, Wahida Parker said the process this year is extensive and complex and will require a five-week complete shutdown. “We take the safety of all visitors at the cableway seriously, and the maintenance shutdown reflects our commitment to ensure the best experience possible for all visitors. By consistently taking the necessary steps, we can continue to attract and safely move thousands of tourists to the top of the mountain,” said Parker. The shutdown is a vital measure to ensure safety on the cableway, allowing it to run optimally, and reducing technical delays.

It also helps TMACC to comply with safety standards set by Seilbahnen Schweiz – the Swiss Governing body for Cablecar standards, and BAV – the Swiss Department of Transport. “During the earlier stages of the pandemic, our operations were already interrupted for extended periods. We used this available time in 2020 and 2021 to carry out some of the maintenance that was scheduled during that period,” said Parker. Last year’s maintenance work included a general inspection, testing, and calibration. High-use items in the cabins, such as door mechanisms, were also inspected and serviced.

Parker said industry safety standards require that a more comprehensive and all-encompassing shutdown is implemented this year, while food and beverage sales at the lower station are not affected and will continue. “The focus for this year will be on the track-ropes which carry the majority of the weight of the cable cars, along with the brackets from which the cabins are suspended, and the hydraulic braking system situated at the Lower Station,” said Emile Streicher, executive manager of Technical at TMACC. “Servicing is done according to a service schedule which is time, usage, and condition-based. Many of the specified service intervals are more than six years and servicing tasks usually differ from year to year,” he added.