“No DNA, just RSA” is the new hashtag trend on social media after thousands of South Africans made history at the Cape Town World Rugby SVNS tournament when they set up a new world record for the largest Amapiano dance-off at a rugby match. Videos of the lively jol went viral, showing organiser Justin de Nobrega and his crew throwing their junk around in a “Faf speedo” - the swimming onderbroek with the South African flag first made famous by Springbok star Faf de Klerk.

The dance was spearheaded by two-time world hip hop champions, Cape Town’s own Street Stylers, and content creator Justin, who is known for ripping off his broek and jolling in his speedo on social media. On Saturday, the Cape Town Stadium in Green Point was lit and with the help and participation of the dance crew and everyone in the stands, the record was officially broken and history was made. The group hosted public workshops on social media and in person throughout the city beforehand, teaching mense the dance step by step ahead of the world-record attempt.

JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security says: “Breaking the world record for the largest Amapiano dance at the Rugby 7s in Cape Town is a great achievement. “This record not only showcases our vibrant music and dance culture but also highlights the unity and spirit of South Africans. “It was really great to see so many people come together to celebrate and make history at the 7s. Congratulations to everyone involved.”

The dance sequence was created by Aimsley Fortuin to the song ‘RSA no DNA’ by Ameen Harron. Bringing Amapiano to the world, the dance routine started trending and has received millions of views across social media. Urquhart_michelle took to Instagram to comment: “Can we make it official that this dance should be performed at every South Africa international rugby game.