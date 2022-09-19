Hollywood yster Will Smith apparently can’t stiek uit on Saturday Night Live again. The actor is set to be permanently banned after klapping comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. According to Radar Online, the King Richard star will never be invited back to SNL for what he did to Oscars host Rock, who is a former kwaai cast member of the show, having starred on it from 1990 to 1993.

“Smith will never ever be invited back to SNL after what he did to Chris,” a source told the site. “The show is a temple comedian, and no one wants him around anymore.” “Forget hosting, Will won’t even be able to get a ticket to sit in the audience anymore. He’s not welcome.” The show’s producers are allegedly also paaping that if Smith comes to the show again, other big celebrities will refuse to stiek uit.